Duane B. Rippel Aug. 28, 1935- April 29, 2009

I feel like I’ve just existed,

And now its nearly eleven years.

I don’t know how I’ve lived and breathed,

Without you being here.

At times I think I hear you,

The thoughts come to my mind.

I struggle for the sound of your voice,

But your voice I cannot find.

Yet you come to me in many ways,

So, I know you did not die.

You want to tell me that you’re close,

And to please stop asking “Why?”

Our lives on Earth seem all too brief,

Or brief as it seems to me.

But where you are is forever,

God calls that Eternity!

Love,

Sondra

