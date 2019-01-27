Dave Wetzel

Nov. 23, 1955 to Jan. 25, 2009
It is hard to imagine it has been 10 years since your passing.
You are missed, loved and remembered every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near us, gone but not forgotten.
Forever in our hearts,
your Family and Friends
Nov. 23, 1955 to Jan. 25, 2009
It is hard to imagine it has been 10 years since your passing.
You are missed, loved and remembered every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near us, gone but not forgotten.
Forever in our hearts,
your Family and Friends
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.