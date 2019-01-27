Try 1 month for 99¢
Dave Wetzel

Dave Wetzel

Nov. 23, 1955 to Jan. 25, 2009

It is hard to imagine it has been 10 years since your passing.

You are missed, loved and remembered every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near us, gone but not forgotten.

Forever in our hearts,

your Family and Friends

