Barry Leo Greenberg

Dec. 5, 1944 to Feb. 22, 2001
18 long years since you went to Heaven. You are gone from sight but not forgotten.
I think of you each and every day.
I still miss you.
I will always miss you.
You are with me in my heart and my soul.
I love you, Barry, forever and always.
Ruth
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.