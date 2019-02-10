Try 1 month for 99¢
Barry Leo Greenberg

Barry Greenberg

Dec. 5, 1944 to Feb. 22, 2001

18 long years since you went to Heaven. You are gone from sight but not forgotten.

I think of you each and every day.

I still miss you.

I will always miss you.

You are with me in my heart and my soul.

I love you, Barry, forever and always.

Ruth

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments