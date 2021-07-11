Melvin Bartels

HUDSON-Melvin Bartels will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a picnic lunch with family and friends.

Melvin was born November 5, 1931, in Tripoli to Fred and Lydia (Tiedt) Bartels.

He later married Marcheta Sanderson, who is now deceased.

He served in the Korean War and worked at the Rath Packing Co., DOT, and Hawkeye Community College.

His family includes: John, Cheryl, Angela, Sheila, Jill, nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

His children and their families are hosting a picnic lunch for him at Jesup Park (Lions Club Pavilion-Community Hall), 791 6th Street, Jesup from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 24.

Come and join in the celebration!

