Melcher/50

WATERLOO — Donald and Suzanne Moore Melcher will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 1 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the American Legion Becker-Chapman Post 138, 728 Commercial St., hosted by their family.

They were married July 19, 1969, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waterloo.

Suzanne retired from Covenant Medical Center, and Donald retired from John Deere.

Their family include children Mark and Shannon Melcher and Andrea Bell, both of Waterloo, as well as five grandchildren.

No invitations will be sent. Cards may be sent to them at 908 Minnesota St., Waterloo 50702.

