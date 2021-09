Meeks/50

WATERLOO-Elder Albert and Leslie Meeks are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Albert Meeks married Leslie Christine Scott on September 18, 1971.

Albert retired from John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works and Leslie retired from Allen Hospital as a Nurse Tech.

Their family includes: Albert Jr., Marlon, Lance, Cheree, and Robyn.

They have six grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson.

A trip is planned.

