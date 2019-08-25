McNamara/50

{{featured_button_text}}
DUNKERTON — Gene and Pam Neilson McNamara are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house Sept. 14 at the Fairbank American Legion, beginning at 5 p.m.

They were married Sept. 13, 1969, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

The couple retired from the United States Postal Service. Gene worked in Cedar Falls and Pam worked in Waterloo.

Hosting the event will be their three children, Chad McNamara, Jamie McNamara and Tami (Donald) Franck. They also have four grandchildren.

No gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 373, Dunkerton 50626.

