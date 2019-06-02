SHELL ROCK -- Arthur and Mary McLey will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Sunday, June 9, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly.
Mary Matthias and Arthur McLey were married June 7, 1969, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls.
Mary is a retired nurse, and Arthur, also retired, worked as a machinist.
Hosting the event will be thier children, Arthur "Butch" and Amber McLey of Waverly and Wesley and Deborah McLey of Waterloo. They also have two grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 509 E. Mark St., Shell Rock 50670. No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.
