WATERLOO — The 36th annual graduate fellowships granted by the R.J. McElroy Trust were awarded to graduating seniors at Cornell College and the University of Northern Iowa.
The fellowships carry a stipend of up to $36,000 paid over three years. They went to Samantha Nadel of Cornell College and Nina Jocic of the University of Northern Iowa.
They were selected from a field of finalists from colleges and universities in Northeast Iowa.
The fellowships, established by the McElroy Trustees in 1983, are designed to “encourage person of accomplishment, intelligence, integrity, and leadership ability to pursue challenging academic careers.” Based upon satisfactory progress toward a Ph. D. degree, the stipend of $12,000 may be renewed for two additional years.
In making the nominations, Dr. Jonathan Brand, president of Cornell College, and Dr. Mark Nook, president of the University of Northern Iowa, praised the academic and leadership accomplishments of the two students.
Nadel will pursue a doctorate in archeology/archaeological sciences from Boston University and is from Houston, Texas.
Jocic will pursue a doctorate in biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin and is from Waterloo.
The McElroy Fellowships were established to support students seeking higher education.
R. J. McElroy was a pioneer broadcaster who started the Black Hawk Broadcasting Company in 1947.
