McCunniff-Morgan

HERNDON, VA.—Katelyn McCunniff and Nick Morgan were married November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Herndon, Va. Fr. Tom Bourque performed the 4:30 p.m. ceremony.

Parents of the couple are Tom and Nancy McCunniff of Waterloo, and Norman and Tamara Morgan of Ashburn, Va.

Matron of honor was Hanna McCunniff of Waterloo, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Shea Thompson of Cedar Rapids; Kelsey Vail of Des Moines; Heather Siebrecht of Des Moines; Lexi Schlafer of Des Moines; Shannon Stewart of Des Moines, and Bre Payton of Iowa City, all friends of the bride.

Best man was Travis Morgan of Fairfax, Va., brother of the groom. Groomsmen were: Jon Morgan of Long Island, N.Y., cousin of the groom; Khair Zakhour, Sam Haile, Elvert Lee, Firas Ghorab, all of Northern Virginia, friends of the groom; Pete McCunniff of Scottsdale, Ariz., brother of the bride.

Katelyn is a risk management analyst for General Dynamics. Nick is a corporate insurance broker.

The couple resides in Herndon, Virginia.

