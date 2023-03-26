DENVER – Raymond and Susan (McDonald) McClure have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Raymond and Susan (McDonald) McClure were married on March 24, 1973, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Parish in Waterloo.

Ray is retired from John Deere PEC after 45 years of service. Sue is semi-retired from accounting/income tax work.

Ray and Sue are blessed with two children, Matthew McClure (Alicia Sass) of Rockford, Minn., and KayMarie (Jason) Wenzel of Janesville. Ray and Sue are the proud grandparents of Alissa, Kayla, Dylan and Bailey of Minnesota, and Abigail and Annabelle Wenzel of Iowa.

A celebration is being planned for a future date.