McCarty/75

CEDAR FALLS - John and Oneta (Denton) McCarty are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. and Mrs. McCarty were married on June 2, 1945 in Rushville, IN. They both retired from being Ministers. Together they have four children. Rita Gray from Johnston, Vicki Buttrey from Springfield, MO., John A. McCarty from Cedar Falls, and Becky DeKoning who is deceased. They also have eleven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 5500 S. Main St. Apt. 74, Cedar Falls, 50613.

John and Oneta were ministers of The Salvation Army for 33 years. They dedicated their lives to serving God and their fellow man through their calling and continue to do so at Windhaven Western Home Communities where they live now.

