McCart/60
ANNIVERSARY

Mr. and Mrs. McCart

CEDAR FALLS — Mr. and Mrs. McCart are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a family dinner.

Bruce McCart married Marian “Pete” Longacre on July 8, 1961, in Vermont.

Mr. McCart is a retired College Physics Professor. Mrs. McCart is a retired Presbyterian Minister.

Their family includes: Anne Drolet (Henry May) of Minneapolis, Minn., Marian (Bill) Motz of Burbank, Calif., Daniel McCart of Rock Island, Ill., Jennifer McCart (deceased); along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1100 Grove Street, Apt. 18, Cedar Falls, 50613.

