McCampbell//60

Campbell/60
MESA-Mr. and Mrs. Campbell are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Mac McCampbell married Sharon Pollock on June 30, 1961, in Waterloo.
The couple is retired.
Their family includes two children; Shawn (Lisa) McCampbell of Apache Junction, Ariz., Dawn (Kip) Jacobsen of Bloomington, Ill.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mac & Sharon have lived in Nebraska, Louisiana, Virginia, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, and Arizona over their 60 years together.
Cards can be sent to: 7650 E. Edgewood Ave., Mesa, Ariz. 85208.