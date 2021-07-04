McCampbell//60

Campbell/60

MESA-Mr. and Mrs. Campbell are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mac McCampbell married Sharon Pollock on June 30, 1961, in Waterloo.

The couple is retired.

Their family includes two children; Shawn (Lisa) McCampbell of Apache Junction, Ariz., Dawn (Kip) Jacobsen of Bloomington, Ill.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mac & Sharon have lived in Nebraska, Louisiana, Virginia, Iowa, Illinois, Colorado, and Arizona over their 60 years together.

Cards can be sent to: 7650 E. Edgewood Ave., Mesa, Ariz. 85208.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0