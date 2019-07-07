McCaffrey-Lilleskov

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Ashley McCaffrey and Derek Lilleskov, both of Lawrence, Kan., are announcing their approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Michael and Linda McCaffrey of Overland Park, Kan., and Douglas and Penni Lilleskov of Cedar Falls.

The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Timberland High School in Wenzville, Mo., and a 2014 graduate of William Woods University with a BA in graphic design. She is the director of creative and social media for the University of Kansas football.

The groom-to-be graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2005 and from Iowa State University with a BS in kinesiology in 2009. He is a senior program specialist at Brightspot Incentives and Events.

The ceremony will take place at the JLH Wedding Barn in Jamestown, Ind.

