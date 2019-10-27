{{featured_button_text}}

May he rest in peace

Thank you to everyone for all the prayers, calls, cards and memorial gifts we received. Also, thank you to the St. Edward’s parish staff, to Father Noah Diehm for the beautiful homily and to the ladies who helped with the dinner. We truly felt the love of all our friends and family.

The Family of Bob Oberbroeckling

