Maxine Morrison

WATERLOO-Maxine Morrison is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower.

Maxine was born on July 10, 1921, in Hartford, South Dakota to Oscar and Alvina Bailey.

She later married Dr. Robert Morrison in April of 1944.

She was housewife and has six children.

Cards can be sent to: Friendship Village Landing, 332 Southbrooke Dr., Waterloo, 50702.

