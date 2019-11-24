{{featured_button_text}}
TRIPOLI — Maxine Brocka will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at 2033 Reed Ave., Tripoli, hosted by her six children.

All family and friends are invited.

She was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Sumner, and she was married to the late Roger Brocka for 52 years.

Her family includes Wayne and Kim Brocka, Mike and Wanda O’Regan, Alan and Amy Brocka, Cheryl Brocka and Rich McKinney, Gene and Tammy Katzenburger and Shane and Julie Hunt.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

