Maxine (Beck) McKenna
Maxine (Beck) McKenna

Maxine (Beck) McKenna

Maxine (Beck) McKenna

Maxine (Beck) McKenna

Traer—Maxine (Beck) McKenna will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower.

Cards can be sent to: 599 Taylor St., Traer, 50675.

With Love,

All Your Family

