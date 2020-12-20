Maxine (Beck) McKenna
Traer—Maxine (Beck) McKenna will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower.
Cards can be sent to: 599 Taylor St., Traer, 50675.
With Love,
All Your Family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Traer—Maxine (Beck) McKenna will be celebrating her 95th birthday with a card shower.
Cards can be sent to: 599 Taylor St., Traer, 50675.
With Love,
All Your Family
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.