Mavis Peppler

GILBERTVILLE — Mavis Peppler is celebrating her 85th birthday with a card shower.

Mavis was born on October 13, 1936, in Cleghorn to William and Carrie Hoke.

His children are: Mike, Cindy, and Bruce.

Cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 553, Gilbertville, 50634.

