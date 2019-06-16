Matthias/50

READLYN -- Virgil and Mary Matthias are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date and with a card shower.
Virgil Matthias and Mary Mills were married June 14, 1969, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Readlyn.
Mary was an elementary school teacher in Denver, and Virgil, now retired, worked at the Farm Bureau and Readlyn Savings Bank.
Their children are Greg and Kris Matthias of Readlyn, Julie and Greg Froning of Dike, Annette and Darin Trimble of Cedar Falls, Eric and Andrea Matthias of Gilbert, Ariz., and Brett and Justina Matthias of Gardner, Kan. They also have 12 grandchildren (two grandsons deceased, Brock and Jared), and five great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to them at P.O. Box 32, Readlyn 50668.
