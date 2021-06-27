Matthew Northey

June 23, 1981 - March 22, 2013

Missing You On Your Birthday

To lose a fine and precious son

whether man or boy,

Deprives the heart of all its warmth

and life of so much joy.

But each year on this special day

We celebrate your birth,

And treasure every moment

That you were here on earth.

We took those days for granted

And never dreamt or thought,

That all our lives would change so much

And yours would be so short.

But now we must remember

That although the tears may fall,

The son we'll miss forever

Brought sunshine to us all.

Happy 40th in Heaven, Matthew

We love you,

Your family

