Matthew Northey
June 23, 1981 - March 22, 2013
Missing You On Your Birthday
To lose a fine and precious son
whether man or boy,
Deprives the heart of all its warmth
and life of so much joy.
But each year on this special day
We celebrate your birth,
And treasure every moment
That you were here on earth.
We took those days for granted
And never dreamt or thought,
That all our lives would change so much
And yours would be so short.
But now we must remember
That although the tears may fall,
The son we'll miss forever
Brought sunshine to us all.
Happy 40th in Heaven, Matthew
We love you,
Your family