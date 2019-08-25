Matthew J. Kuhn
WATERLOO — Matthew J. Kuhn will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower, planned by his children.
He was born Aug. 25, 1929, to Roy and Leona Kuhn.
He married Dorothy Moser on Sept. 4, 1949, and she died July 9, 1969. He married Mozelle Shaffer Poock on March 18, 1973.
Matthew is retired from John Deere.
His family includes children Kaye (Nick) Halvorson, Karla (Dave) Wach, Kurt (Sue) Kuhn, Brian (Connie) Poock, Brenda Poock Barron (deceased) and Beayn Poock, as well as nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren:.
Cards may be sent to him at 1117 Maxhelen Blvd. Apt. No. 208, Waterloo 50701.
