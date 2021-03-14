 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Schneider
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Mary Schneider

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Schneider

Mary Schneider

Mary Schneider

Celebrating 90 years!

3-16-2021

Loved by your entire family!

Wishing you a Happy 90th Birthday!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News