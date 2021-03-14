 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Lou Wurtz
0 comments

Mary Lou Wurtz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Lou Wurtz

Mary Lou Wurtz

Mary Lou Wurtz

Mom,

It’s been a year, but it seems like yesterday since you went to be with your Savior, Lord Jesus.

We love you, miss you, and you will always be in our hearts.

Love,

Your loving husband, Don, Jenny, Gary, Richard, and Paul

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News