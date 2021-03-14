Mary Lou Wurtz Mar 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Mary Lou Wurtz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Lou WurtzMom,It’s been a year, but it seems like yesterday since you went to be with your Savior, Lord Jesus.We love you, miss you, and you will always be in our hearts.Love,Your loving husband, Don, Jenny, Gary, Richard, and Paul 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story