Mary Lou Schmit
WATERLOO — Mary Lou Schmit will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends.
She was born July 1, 1929, in Waterloo to Jerome and Vera (Gray) and stepmother, Alice Lampert. She married Edwin Schmit on Jan. 30, 1950.
She worked at Rath Packing, Heritage, Schoitz Hospital and as a nurse at Covenant Medical Center.
Her family includes nine children, Peggy, Irv, Sue, Tim, Mike, Bob, Patsy, Duff and Chris, as well as 29 grandchildren 54 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
