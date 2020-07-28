Mary Lou Schmidt Benson
TRIPOLI - Mary Lou (Haase) Schmidt Benson is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.
Mary as born to Earl and Mildred Haase on August 7, 1940 in Charles City.
She later married Dick Schmidt on August 14, 1960, he passed away in 1992. Later, she married Tom Benson on October 25, 1996.
Mary worked for many years as a Secretary at Farm Bureau and Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Waverly.
Her family includes Todd (Lisa) Schmidt, Kurt (Glenda) Schmidt, Stacy (Dan) Nuss, Mona (Kevin) Milius, Jo Lenox, Adele Delorenzo, Kyle (Tracy) Benson, Ruth (Dave) Kirchoff, Bob Benson, Ray (Jamee) Benson, Allyson (Gary) Langshaw, 34 grandchildren, and 22 great grandchildren with one on the way.
