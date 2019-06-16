{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Franken

Mary Franken

CEDAR FALLS — Mary Franken will celebrate her 80th birthday on June 21 in La Crossse with a luncheon for family and friends from her hometown area (West Salem, Wis.) and later with another gathering in Cedar Falls.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Dr. Franken is a professor emeritus of Family Studies at at the University of Northern Iowa.

Her address is: 5313 Caraway Lane, Apt. 110, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. She would enjoy hearing from friends and former students.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments