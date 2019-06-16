CEDAR FALLS — Mary Franken will celebrate her 80th birthday on June 21 in La Crossse with a luncheon for family and friends from her hometown area (West Salem, Wis.) and later with another gathering in Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Dr. Franken is a professor emeritus of Family Studies at at the University of Northern Iowa.
Her address is: 5313 Caraway Lane, Apt. 110, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. She would enjoy hearing from friends and former students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.