{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Ford

Mary Ford

Mary Ford

WATERLOO — Mary Ford will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family celebration.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was born July 7, 1929, in Waterloo to Ed and Anna Hall. She married Clarence Ford Jr. on June 21, 1947, in Waterloo. He passed away in 2008.

Her family includes six children, Cheryl and Mike Jacobsen, Ron (deceased) and Lindy Ford, Kathy Ford, Debbie and Duane Kent, Cindy (Dave, deceased) Moats and Becky Davis, along with 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments