Mary Evelyn Kough

WAVERLY-The family of Mary Evelyn Kough is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Mary was born to John and Evelyn Rosenberger on February 9, 1941, in Cedar Falls.

She later married Max Kough on December 23, 1962.

Their family includes: John (Angie) Kough of Ft. Worth, TX., Brad (Tina) Kough of Peoria, Ill., Jenny (Kurt) Leerhoff of Clarksville, 12 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1599 250th St., Waverly, 50677.

