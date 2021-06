Mary Dinnebier Freeland

HUDSON — Mary Freeland will be celebrating her 100th birthday on June 12, at Hudson Community Center, 525 Jefferson Street, from noon to 3 p.m.

Please join family and friends for this amazing and joyous celebration.

Mary was blessed with six children: Vernon Jr., Rosemary, Chuck, Mike, Dick, and Carol. Along with 20 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1326 Maxhelen Blvd., Apt 3B, Waterloo, 50701.

