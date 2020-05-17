ELMA -- Mary C. Link will be celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower and a gathering at a later date.

She was born to John and Mary Meyer on May 20, 1920, in Ionia. She married Louis Link on Sept. 16, 1939, and worked as an abstractor for many years. They have five children, Jack (Kay), Jim (Sandra), Judy, Marilou (Dan), Terry (Ellen), along with 16 grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, eight step great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.