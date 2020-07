Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mary Anderson

Join us for a Drive Thru “Honk and Wave” to wish Mary well after 40 years of making a difference at North Star! July 23 from 4-5pm, 3420 University Ave., Waterloo, East side of building. Curbside cupcakes provided! Cards and well wishes can be sent to the address above.