WAVERLY — Marvin Westendorf will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. next Sunday, April 7, at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. A card shower is also planned.
Hosting the event will be his children, Michael and Kathy Westendorf, Michelle and Craig Vogt, Melissa and Brian Pawlak and Melody and Dan Wright.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to 318 24th St. NW, Waverly 50677.
