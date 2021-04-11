UTAH-Marvin Davis celebrated his 85th Birthday on March 11th, with his lovely wife Nancy with whom he will be celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary on July 31st.

February marked 27 years since his retirement from John Deere where he had the pleasure of working with several wonderful people, including his employees, whom he would like to take this opportunity to say hi and hopes they're all doing well. Since their retirement, Marv and Nancy have settled in beautiful Kanab, Utah where they are adored by the friends they've made there.