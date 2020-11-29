Martin/60

NEW HAMPTON - Mr. and Mrs. Martin are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Francis Martin married Eleanore Barloon on November 26, 1960, at St. John's Nepomucene in Fort Atkinson.

Their family includes six children; Roxanne of McGregor, Theresa of Charles City, Laurie (Tom Waterman) of Frederika, Ronald of New Hampton, Carol (Dan Messersmith) of New Hampton, Shawn (Jim Hulbert) of New Hampton, ten grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

The couple are both retired.

Cards can be sent to: 519 Hartwell Ave., New Hampton, 50659.

