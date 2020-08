× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martha L. (Mart) Buchanan

(August 13, 1946—February 1, 2020)

Happy Birthday in Heaven to my beautiful wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma.

May the angels in Heaven gather together to sing you a very Happy Birthday.

Always remember we love you and miss you dearly.

Love of our lives. Always in our hearts,

Your Family

