Marlys Faye (Mullins-Hankins) Pals

CEDAR FALLS-Marlys arrived in this world as many born in her day, in the comforts of her parents’ home on September 17, 1931.

Weighing in at 8 lbs. 8 oz. and 20 1/2 inches long, she joined her parents, Helen and John Mullins and sister Betty.

Please celebrate her 90th birthday with us at an open house luncheon, Saturday, September 18 from 11-3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St.

No gifts please, let your presence or cards be her gift.

If unable to attend, cards and memories may be sent to: 126 Highland Dr., Cedar Falls, 50613.

