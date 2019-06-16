{{featured_button_text}}
Marlys Clarke

Marlys Clarke

ALLISON -- Marlys Clarke will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house birthday party from 2 to 4 p.m. June 22 at the Lodge at Wilder Park, Highway 3, Allison.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was born June 18, 1939, to George A. and Stella Schipper.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.  Cards may be sent to 203 Locust St. Apt. 9, Allison 50602.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments