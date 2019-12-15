{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY — Marlene Kingsley will be honored on her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Dec. 25, 1939, in Waverly to Burton Sr. and Margaret (Wilson) Bolton. She married R. Bruce Kingsley on June 25, 1958, in Waverly. He passed away Dec. 4, 2016.

Marlene continues to work part time at Bremer Co. Abstract Office as she has for the past 22 years.

Her children are Shelley Stoneking, Bill Kingsley and Lisa (Wayne) Dewey, and she also has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 1848 Euclid Ave., Waverly 50677.

