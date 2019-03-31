{{featured_button_text}}
DENVER — Marlene Forsyth is celebrating her 85th birthday today, March 31, with a family dinner.

A card shower is also planned.

Marlene was born March 31, 1934, to Art and Lela Kalenske. She married Richard Forsyth on June 21, 1952.

Together they raised three children, Rick, Cindy and Mary. Marlene also has four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who adore her.

To help her celebrate, cards and memories may be sent to her at 501 S. Schneider St., Denver 50622.

