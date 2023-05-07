The Metro Concert Association is pleased to offer its final program of the season at 7 p.m. Monday, May 8, featuring Mark Hayes at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls.

Tickets are $15 for nonmembers and may be purchased at the door.

Hayes is an internationally known writer, composer, arranger, conductor and concert pianist. He has a personal catalog of 1,500 published works for voice, piano, choir, and more. He has made more than 20 solo piano recordings ranging from voice to jazz to classical to gospel.

A mass choir from the metro area will be featured performing under his direction. Vocal and instrumental performers will enhance the songs.

Hayes will also lead worship in word and song at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore St. in Waterloo. All are welcome to attend at no charge.