She was born on Jan. 26, 1932, to Mahlon and Sena Johnson of rural Parkersburg. Marjorie married the late Kenneth C. Behrens on April 5, 1955, and their family includes children: Nanci (Paul) Brietske, Bruce (Karen) Behrens, Michael (Lori) Behren, and James (Christine) Behrens; along with 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.