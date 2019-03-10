Try 3 months for $3
Marjorie Leerhoff

CLARKSVILLE — Marjorie Leerhoff will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family dinner and a card shower.

She was born March 11, 1929, to Herman and Minnie Kimball in Readlyn.

Her family includes Eugene and Marcella Leerhoff of Greene, James and Sharon Leerhoff of Clarksville, Ron and Sheila Leerhoff of Plainfield, Jeff and Terri Leerhoff of Linden, as well as nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and another expected in July, seven stepgreat-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 13084 Spring Ave., Clarksville 50619.

