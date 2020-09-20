 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilyn Rubino
0 comments
BIRTHDAY

Marilyn Rubino

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn Rubino

Marilyn Rubino

Marilyn Rubino

WATERLOO—Marilyn Rubino is celebrating her 65th birthday with a card shower.

Marilyn was a graduate of Waterloo West High school in 1973 and was owner/operator of the Cedar Valley Fish Market from 1987-2017. She and her husband, Garry, now reside in Mead, Okla., where she enjoys visiting family, jet skiing, boating, riding ATV’s, biking, and hiking on Lake Texoma.

She would love to hear from everyone, so please help in celebrating her 65th birthday by surprising her with a card party!

Cards can be sent to: 615 Streetman Rd., Mead, Okla., 73449.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News