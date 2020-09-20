× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn Rubino

WATERLOO—Marilyn Rubino is celebrating her 65th birthday with a card shower.

Marilyn was a graduate of Waterloo West High school in 1973 and was owner/operator of the Cedar Valley Fish Market from 1987-2017. She and her husband, Garry, now reside in Mead, Okla., where she enjoys visiting family, jet skiing, boating, riding ATV’s, biking, and hiking on Lake Texoma.

She would love to hear from everyone, so please help in celebrating her 65th birthday by surprising her with a card party!

Cards can be sent to: 615 Streetman Rd., Mead, Okla., 73449.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0