Marilyn Roudebush

CEDAR FALLS — Marilyn Oleson Roudebush will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 6, at the First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Cedar Falls.

Marilyn was born Oct. 7, 1929, in Rockford.

Hosting the event will be her husband, Charles, family and friends.

No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested.

Marilyn would like to extend a special thank you to Lynda Carr and the LiveYers group from the YMCA for their contribution to her longevity with their continual guidance and structure for the past 22 years.

