Marilyn Demuth

WAVERLY-Marilyn E. Demuth is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower and a family trip.

Marilyn was born on March 9, 1941 in Raymond, to Chris and Magdalen Schmitz.She married the late Donald Demuth on September 3, 1962.

Her family includes: Dan (Sue) Demuth, Diane Hudson, Susan (Craig) Ambrose, Julie (Bruce) Jayne, Andy (Jen) Demuth, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She is enjoying life! Please send cards to: 1827 Knight Ave., Waverly, 50677.

