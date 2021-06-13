Marian L. Dunleavy

WAVERLY-Marian Dunleavy is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower.

Marian was born on June 18, 1931, in Waterloo, to Howard and Lila Dunlap.

She later married Robert Dunleavy on August 26, 1951 in Denver.

Marian and Robert have enjoyed many years of owning and operating the Dunleavy family dairy farm in rural Denver.

Their family includes three children: Mary (Paul) Bolte of Sumner, Lois (Mark) Finanger of Decorah, and John (Sarah) Dunleavy of Denver; along with ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A family gathering will be hosted by her children at 1:30 p.m. on June 18 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community. No invitations will be sent and gifts are not requested.

Cards can be sent to: 1922 Fifth Avenue NW, Waverly, 50677.

