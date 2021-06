Margotann Kilbourn

CEDAR FALLS-Margotann Kilbourn is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card sower.

Margotann was born on June 21, 1921, in Oskaloosa to Charles and Maude Black.

She later married Glenn Kilbourn.

She was a homemaker, writer, and an office worker for many years.

Her family includes: Robert, William, Christopher, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 420 E.11th. St., Apt 264, Cedar Falls, 50613.

