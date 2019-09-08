{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret Melendy

Margaret Melendy

Margaret Melendy

WATERLOO — Margaret Melendy will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 11.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Her family celebrated her birthday at a family gathering in Daytona Beach, Fla., the last week in August.

Please help her celebrate by filling her mailbox with cards and good wishes. Please send cards to 2621 Crestline, Waterloo 50702.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments