Margaret Melendy
WATERLOO — Margaret Melendy will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sept. 11.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Her family celebrated her birthday at a family gathering in Daytona Beach, Fla., the last week in August.
Please help her celebrate by filling her mailbox with cards and good wishes. Please send cards to 2621 Crestline, Waterloo 50702.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.